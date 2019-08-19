UrduPoint.com
UVAS Pro VC Plants Saplings To Promote Greeneryunder Prime Minister’sNational Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:59 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani along with Deans, Directors and Chairmen of different departments planteda number of saplings in front of AllamaIqbal Hostel and Khadija Tul Kubra Hallon Monday under the Prime Minister’s National Plantation Campaign

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019) University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani along with Deans, Directors and Chairmen of different departments planteda number of saplings in front of AllamaIqbal Hostel and Khadija Tul Kubra Hallon Monday under the Prime Minister’s National Plantation Campaign.

During this week a large number of saplings would be planted on all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang,Khan BahadurChaudharyMushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary School (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus to promote greenery and contribute toNational Plantation Campaign.

Dean Faculty of Bio-Sciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehaman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences and Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf while many professors,Directors and Chairman from different departments of UVAS were present on the occasion. Earlier to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, UVAS faculty and staff observed black day. They wore black armbands in protest against oppression and brutality of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people.

