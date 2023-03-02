UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 12:25 PM

1st International Conference on “Educational Leadership and Policy" held at UE

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023) Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology/Focal Person WE-WILL (Women Empowerment through Women Involvement in Learning and Leadership) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote guest speaker in the first international conference on “Educational Leadership and Policy" held at University of Education Lahore. Her keynote title was 'Women Leadership in Pakistan'.
Vice-Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (SI) presided over the concluding ceremony and presented souvenir to Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb while Prof Dr Faisal Bari from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) was the Chief Guest and a large number of academician, researcher, faculty members and students were present in the conference.

UVAS, ICE&E holds concluding ceremony of female livestock extension workers training program in Fatima College of Health Sciences, Toba Tek Singh
LAHORE (01-03-23): The Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore arranged concluding ceremony of two-month long female livestock extension workers training course at Fatima College of Health Sciences, Toba Tek Singh.

The purpose of training course was the capacity building of women farmers on improving farming production by adopting best farm practices.
Director (ICE&E) Dr Hassan Mahmood Warriach presided over the concluding ceremony while
Research Manager from Rural Development Research Group Ms Humera Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Farooq from Farmer Development Organization, Dr Shabbir from Fatima College of Health Sciences and 31 trainees were present in the ceremony.
While addressing the ceremony, Dr Hassan Mehmood Warraich highly appreciated the participation of women their hard working & enthusiasm to take part in this training program and distributed the support allowances among them. He highlighted the challenge they may face in the field and put light on the benefits of improved farm practices to overcome such challenges.
Ms Humera Iqbal endorsed the role and importance of female extension workers for enhancing dairy animal production and profitability while Dr Farooq ensured her on ground support and appreciated trainees for their efforts in successful completion of the course. Trainees of the training programme presented their training feedback regarding technical and communication skills which developed in two months training.

