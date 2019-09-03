UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting in connection with“International Food and Nutrition Conference & Expo (FONCE-2019)”

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists (PSFST) organiseda meetingof stakeholders on pre arrangements of“International Food and Nutrition Conference & Expo (FONCE-2019)”

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists (PSFST) organiseda meetingof stakeholders on pre arrangements of“International Food and Nutrition Conference & Expo (FONCE-2019)”.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha chaired themeeting and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the upcoming Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo with the theme of “Innovations and Partnerships in Food Systems for Zero Hunger”. The event will be held on November 28-30, 2019. In this meeting Vice-Chancellor University of the Gambia Prof DrFaqir Muhammad Anjum, Director General Punjab Forensics Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir, President (PSFST) Prof DrMasoodSadiq Butt, Chief of Nutrition/SUN Focal Person AslamShaheen while other representatives from dairy andfood industries, media industry,researchers and professionals from public and private sectors, UVAS faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said thatPunjab Government has taken many initiatives in the development of food sector and promoting food safety culture to improve the nutrition indicators. He said food sector have a huge potential and have very much opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs. He said UVAS would provide its full support for the making of result oriented successful conference and its door open for the assistance of professionals and researchers.

DrMasood Buttsaid conference would bring national and international scientists, experts and stakeholders toa single platform for sharing their experiences and innovative knowledge in recent development and scientific advancementin the field of food science and nutrition. He also sought suggestions and recommendations from the participants to make this event successful.

The conference comprise on different technical& oral sessions, which would cover the areas includingChallenges in Public Health Nutrition, Food Safety and Quality, Maternal, Infant and Child Nutrition, Food Fortification and Hidden Hunger, Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods,Clinical Nutrition; Disease management through Nutrition, Personalized Nutrition, Food Service Management, Innovations in Food Science and Technology and Improving Nutrition through Multi-sectoral approaches

Earlier,Senior Manager Scientific & Regulatory Affairs / Secretary PSFST Dr Muhammad Nasirgave a detailed presentationon International Food and NutritionConference and Expo 2019 especially its preparation and different eventsincluding the aims, venue, objectives, technical sessions, themes, workshops/training, oral and posters presentations, national and international speaker participation, technical sessions, abstracts/poster/ expo, participants, donor/sponsor agencies and estimated cost, etc.