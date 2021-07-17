UrduPoint.com
UVAS, Punjab Health Department Jointly Organized A Virtual Awareness Seminar On Congo Fever

Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:18 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th July, 2021) The Department of Epidemiology and Public Health (EPH) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Health Department organized a virtual awareness seminar on “Zoonotic potential of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and its public health significance on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha”.
While addressing the virtual seminar, UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that the risk of CCHF increases on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, particularly during the summer season and such seminars are important to create awareness among the public.

He urged that public should take appropriate precautions especially while visiting the cattle markets and subsequently handling the animals till slaughtering. He said that CCHF is an important public health concern that needs to be tackled through a one health approach where veterinarians and medical professionals need to collaborate for preparing and implementing a joint strategy to prevent any possible disease outbreak.


Dr Furqan Shahid from UVAS briefed the audience on the current status of CCHF virus in Punjab while Dr Khushal Khan Kasi from (Senior Veterinary Officer, Livestock Dept. Baluchistan) discussed about the possible surge of CCHF and risks which could be faced during eid festival.

He further stressed on the need of One Health approach to control the problem. Dr Somia Iqtadar (Associate Professor of Medicine KEMU) talked about the effect of CCHF virus on human health.
At the end, CEO, District Health Authority Lahore Dr Pervez Iqbal in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, Primary and Secondary Health Department and OZDAC for arranging this informative webinar.

