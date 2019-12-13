UVAS & PVMC jointlyarranged condolence reference to pay rich tribute to Dr Sayed Muhammad Sayedain Jaffery

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreand Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council(PVMC) jointly organised a condolence reference in the memory of DrSayed Muhammad SayedainJaffery at UVAS City Campus Lahore here on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2019) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreand Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council(PVMC) jointly organised a condolence reference in the memory of DrSayed Muhammad SayedainJaffery at UVAS City Campus Lahore here on Friday.

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab SardarHusnainBahadurDareshakchaired the condolence reference while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Former Vice-Chancellor Prof DrManzoorAhmed, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha, Former President PVMC Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Khalid MahmoodShouk and a large numbers of elderly UVAS alumni, microbiologists, poultry experts and veterinarians werepresent in reference and theypaid rich tribute to DrSayed Muhammad Sayedainservices for uplift of veterinary profession in national and international level.

Earlier, Prof MasoodRabbanispoke about the biography and contribution of DrSayed Muhammad SayedainJaffery.He said that DrJaffery was the eldest alumnus of UVAS. He was born on 17th May 1926 and passed away on December 6, 2019, at the age of 93. He said he was the founder of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council.Prof Rabbani mentioned he was the first veterinary graduate of Pakistan. He had done PhD from Sri Lanka in 1997. He had wide teaching, administrative, research and professional experience of 33 years in Livestock Department Punjab, College of Veterinary Science Lahore, Veterinary Research Institute, Poultry Breeding Complex of PIA-Shaver, Disease Diagnostic and Research Institute K&Ns etc.

He was expert in disease diagnostics and SPF egg production technology. He presented more than 100 research papers at national and international conferences. He was first to launch tissue culture technology in Pakistan that revolutionized research and vaccine production at Veterinary Research Institute Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion,Minister Livestock said thatDrSayed Muhammad SayedainJaffery was the big loss of veterinary profession even for country and his outstanding services for the uplift of veterinary profession will always be remembered.He lauded UVAS traditions that after the death of its legends always remembered themby arranging such condolence references. He said that DrJaffery’s mission will not stop even after his death. Prof DrManzoorQureshi said that DrJafferyhad always been working with dedication, on merit and had never compromised on it. Prof TalatNaseer Pasha expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of DrSayedainJaffery and prayed for his soul and sympathized with bereaved family.

Dr Khalid Shouk expressed his desire that the Government of Pakistan should conferthe deceased an award in recognition of his outstanding services for the uplift of veterinary services in Pakistan.