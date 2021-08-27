UrduPoint.com

UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation Sign MoU To Promote Academic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation sign MoU to promote academic cooperation

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation (QASF) signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” for the award of scholarship to needy/ talented students, academic cooperation and capacity building of faculty, staff & students at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation (QASF) signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” for the award of scholarship to needy/ talented students, academic cooperation and capacity building of faculty, staff & students at UVAS.


Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasim Ahmad and Chairman QASF Mr. Qasim Ali Shah signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS, City Campus on Friday. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Deans, senior professors and members of “Scholarship Award Committee” were also present.


Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked Mr Qasim Ali Shah for providing 50 scholarship of worth Rs 6 million per annum to deserving students at UVAS.
According to the MoU, UVAS & QASF also agree to establish academic linkages and introduce programs that are need of time such as inspirational leadership, learning of e-commerce, personality grooming for excellence, learning of digital marketing, character building and entrepreneurship for faculty/staff and students of UVAS.


Speaking on the occasion, Mr Qasim Ali Shah spoke about different mindsets regarding employment, services, business and investors, etc. He further said that QASF is always willing for the assistance of UVAS to create awareness about quality education and leadership in community including e-commerce/business skills and employability of students.
At the end of signing ceremony, Qasim Ali Shah along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed the certificates among the members of “Scholarship Award Committee” for their outstanding performance.

Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmud presented the vote of thanks to the attendees.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Education Vote University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Million Employment

Recent Stories

IGT&E visits National University of Sciences & Tec ..

IGT&E visits National University of Sciences & Technology

7 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in the Vicinity of Kabul Airp ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council honors Sports 9714 GM Amal Al ..

Dubai Sports Council honors Sports 9714 GM Amal Al Muhairi on Emirati Women's Da ..

10 minutes ago
 Three-Pak cueists to feature in two back to back S ..

Three-Pak cueists to feature in two back to back Snooker tournaments at Qatar

26 minutes ago
 Shots Fired at Kabul Airport's Eastern Entrance - ..

Shots Fired at Kabul Airport's Eastern Entrance - Reports

39 minutes ago
 Russia Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Kabul, Expres ..

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Kabul, Expresses Condolences - Lavrov

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.