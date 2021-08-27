UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation sign MoU to promote academic cooperation

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation (QASF) signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” for the award of scholarship to needy/ talented students, academic cooperation and capacity building of faculty, staff & students at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation (QASF) signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” for the award of scholarship to needy/ talented students, academic cooperation and capacity building of faculty, staff & students at UVAS.



Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasim Ahmad and Chairman QASF Mr. Qasim Ali Shah signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS, City Campus on Friday. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Deans, senior professors and members of “Scholarship Award Committee” were also present.



Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked Mr Qasim Ali Shah for providing 50 scholarship of worth Rs 6 million per annum to deserving students at UVAS.

According to the MoU, UVAS & QASF also agree to establish academic linkages and introduce programs that are need of time such as inspirational leadership, learning of e-commerce, personality grooming for excellence, learning of digital marketing, character building and entrepreneurship for faculty/staff and students of UVAS.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Qasim Ali Shah spoke about different mindsets regarding employment, services, business and investors, etc. He further said that QASF is always willing for the assistance of UVAS to create awareness about quality education and leadership in community including e-commerce/business skills and employability of students.

At the end of signing ceremony, Qasim Ali Shah along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed the certificates among the members of “Scholarship Award Committee” for their outstanding performance.

Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmud presented the vote of thanks to the attendees.