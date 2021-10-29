UrduPoint.com

UVAS Ranked 4th Among Public Sector Varsities In HEC Sports Ranking 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:06 PM

The Higher Education Commission Islamabad has ranked the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on 4th position among public sector universities and 8th among both public and private universities of Pakistan in sports ranking male/female for the year 2020-21

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021) The Higher Education Commission Islamabad has ranked the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on 4th position among public sector universities and 8th among both public and private universities of Pakistan in sports ranking male/female for the year 2020-21.


The HEC ranked the universities on the basis of overall results of intervarsity sports male/female 2020-21 in 15 categories of sports. The UVAS got 314 points among public sector universities.

The UVAS has already been ranked by the HEC among top 10 universities of Pakistan in overall ranking of universities.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the faculty, staff and students on this achievement.

He appreciated the efforts of UVAS Directorate of Sports staff and especially students for their outstanding performance in sports. He hoped that the university will continue its journey of progress and development in future as well.

