UVAS Ranked Among 351- 400 Universities in Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Ranking 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:52 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13rd March, 2021) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore has been ranked among 351-400 universities by Times Higher Education (THE) in its Emerging Economies Ranking 2021.

The UVAS is also among top 10 universities of Pakistan because of its quality education, research and effective contribution to the country’s economy.
THE World University Rankings are the global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The Emerging Economies University Rankings use 13 carefully-calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons. However the weightings are specially recalibrated to reflect the characteristics of the emerging economy universities.

The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry income (knowledge transfer).


About the recent ranking, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the UVAS is progressively attaining international recognition by providing quality education and research and it is simultaneously playing its dynamic role in national economy.

He congratulated the faculty, staff, students and industry on this significant recognition. He appreciated the efforts of Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Dawar Hameed Mughal and his team in this regard. He hoped that the university will continue its journey of progress and development.

