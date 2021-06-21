UrduPoint.com
UVAS Secures Highest Competitive Research Funding From PHEC

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:19 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore faculty members secured the highest research funding in the recent call for proposals announced by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore faculty members secured the highest research funding in the recent call for proposals announced by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).
Six faculty members from different departments of UVAS including Prof Dr Habib ur Rehman (Physiology), Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum (Microbiology), Dr Muhammad Nawaz (Microbiology), Dr Mian Abdul Hafeez (Parasitology), Dr Haroon Akbar (Parasitology) and Dr Muhammad Ijaz (Veterinary Medicine) won the competitive research grants of worth Rs 44.5 million.

While visiting UVAS, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid cherished the UVAS faculty and committed to increase the research funding for universities in future. The Vice Chancellor UVAS also appreciated the dynamic UVAS faculty and ORIC and wished the faculty for the successful completion of the projects.


Earlier, UVAS held the the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore’s 1st meeting of the steering committee of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Director National Feeds Limited Dr Musaddiq Asif co-chaired the meeting while Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Prof Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik from FC College University, Dr Mustafa Kamal and a number of renowned academicians, industrialists and distinguished professors attended the meeting.
The committee members approved the five year strategic plan of ORIC and endorsed various initiatives like technology transfer support fund, entrepreneurial seed fund and establishment of Science & Innovation Club to promote research, innovation and commercialization activities at UVAS.

