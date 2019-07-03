UrduPoint.com
UVAS Sign MoU With ABMto Control Zoonotic Pathogens, Strengthen Biosafety And Biosecurity Practices

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd July, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and Association for Biorisk Management (ABM) signed a memorandum of understanding to implement Pakistan Biorisk Management (PBMP) Program activities through mutual coordination of stakeholders and to control zoonotic pathogens.

Under the MoU, biosafety and biosecurity practices will be strengthened in University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and its all sub-campuses Khan BahadarChoudhryMushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Narowal, College of Veterinary and Animal SciencesJhangandRavi CampusPattoki. Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha (SI) and Executive Director (ABM) PakistanDrAsghar Ali signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion,Vice-Chancellor Prof Pasha said that it is direly needed to work on biosafety and biosecuritypractices and UVAS doorsare alwaysopen for providing facilities and technical assistance to professionals from across Pakistan. DrAsghar Ali spoke about the objectives of MoU and said that our organization is focusing onbiosafety and biosecurity issues and contributing its role for the capacity building by providing necessary equipment required in laboratories.

He also praised the state-of-the-art labs facilities at the UVAS. According to the MOU, ABM will provide technical support to the laboratories of UVAS and its sub-campuses on a regular basis regarding biosafety and biosecurity. The association will assist in constituting a biosafety committee for regular review of biosafety and biosecurity status in the laboratory and the laboratory will be strengthened through provision of essential laboratory equipment and reagents.It will also provide biosafety kits to the training participants. UVAS would provide a focal person for effective coordination of project activities.It will implement mitigation measures and BRM protocols in the laboratories to ensure biosafety and biosecurity and will constitute a biosafety committee to look after the biosafety and biosecurity issues in the laboratory while dealing with high-risk pathogens/chemicals. Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, CVAS Narowal Principal Prof DrYounasRana, Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani, Prof DrAftabAnjum, and Director External LinkagesDrImtiazRabbani and few UVAS faculty members and official from (ABM)DrNasir Abbas Tanoli were present on the occasion.

