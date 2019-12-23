UVAS sign MoU with Lahore Division Cattle Market Management Company for improving bilateral association

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Lahore Division Cattle Market Management Company (LDCMMC) signed a memorandum of understanding for improving bilateral association through research, capacity buildingtrainings, planning & policy advocacy

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Lahore Division Cattle Market Management Company (LDCMMC) signed a memorandum of understanding for improving bilateral association through research, capacity buildingtrainings, planning & policy advocacy.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani and Acting Managing Director/Company Secretary LDCMMCMr Muhammad SarfrazArshad signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus Lahore.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani and UVAS faculty members and officials from LDCMMC were present on the occasion.

Addressing the MoU ceremony, Prof DrMasoodRabbani said thatit is direly needed to suggest options for the guidance/awareness of farmers regarding the right direction that how farmers can enhance their profit, save money and attain maximum rates of their animals. He also shared role of Agriculture Sector Linkages Programme (ASLP), which is an Australian funded project working very well in different districts of Punjab for the profitability of poor dairy farming community.

He called for settingup a computerized downloadable informative platform for facilitating farmers and journal public. He said farming community can get maximum information from such platform.

He said UVAS is always open for working together with allied sector and also for facilitation of professionals to solve their problems by using its knowledge, skills and research.

Muhammad SarfrazArshadthanked UVAS for providing technical assistance to curb disease related issues under this agreement.

According to the MoU, both parties will make strategic advice on research, infrastructure and service delivery improvement and their expert opinion in developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for different functions of the cattle markets including disposal of dead animals, quarantine units, animal dips, first aid of animals, animal waste management, cleaning and disinfection and others. Both organizations will arrange joint research activities regarding matters of mutual interest in the best interest of traders and participate in internationally funded projects. Both the parties willexchange staff for research, teaching and discussions and also exchange information, library materials and research publications. They will also arrange training programs, seminars, workshops and coordinate and implement research-based educational best practices in the areas of animal welfare, cattle markets, disease control, transportation of animals and farming. They will also arrange first aid camps and other events for stakeholders.