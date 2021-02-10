UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Signs MoU With Awami Lab To Enhance Cooperation & Research

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:43 PM

UVAS signs MoU with Awami Lab to enhance cooperation & research

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Science of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Awami Laboratories Lahore Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation in research, product development, problem solving, skill enhancement, training and internships

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021) The Institute of Pharmaceutical Science of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Awami Laboratories Lahore Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation in research, product development, problem solving, skill enhancement, training and internships.


Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (IPS) Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan from UVAS and Chief Executive Officer Dr Irfan Shahid from Awami Laboratories signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I), Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, UVAS faculty members and officials from Awami Lab were present.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS is always focusing on the promotion of academia and industry linkages for the development of education and research. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that it is direly needed to strengthen monitoring system regarding the impact of medicines against viral diseases at national and international level.

Earlier, Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan spoke about the objectives and benefits of the cooperation.
Under the MOU, both parties would increase opportunities for faculty, staff, students and researchers of UVAS and Awami Laboratories in education, mastering technology, trainings and research programs.

Both the parties will also co-operate in the development of joint academic/ research projects. One of the MPhil student of IPS-UVAS is also involved in a clinical study funded by Awami Laboratories for their registered product “UriPro” which is aiming to improve the health and quality of life of the patients suffering from Gout.

UVAS and Awami Laboratories through this MOU will share information on the management of R&D programs and exchange of other activities, etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Exchange Education Student University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry Share

Recent Stories

NUST and Turkish think tank hold webinar on the Gu ..

40 seconds ago

UAE announces 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 2,993 reco ..

31 minutes ago

‘Still hopeful my father will return as he is a ..

33 minutes ago

ITP launches online appointment system for license ..

56 minutes ago

Railways resolves 9,000 complaints in last ten day ..

56 minutes ago

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.