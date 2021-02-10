UVAS signs MoU with Awami Lab to enhance cooperation & research

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Science of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Awami Laboratories Lahore Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation in research, product development, problem solving, skill enhancement, training and internships

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021) The Institute of Pharmaceutical Science of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Awami Laboratories Lahore Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation in research, product development, problem solving, skill enhancement, training and internships.



Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (IPS) Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan from UVAS and Chief Executive Officer Dr Irfan Shahid from Awami Laboratories signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I), Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, UVAS faculty members and officials from Awami Lab were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS is always focusing on the promotion of academia and industry linkages for the development of education and research. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that it is direly needed to strengthen monitoring system regarding the impact of medicines against viral diseases at national and international level.

Earlier, Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan spoke about the objectives and benefits of the cooperation.

Under the MOU, both parties would increase opportunities for faculty, staff, students and researchers of UVAS and Awami Laboratories in education, mastering technology, trainings and research programs.

Both the parties will also co-operate in the development of joint academic/ research projects. One of the MPhil student of IPS-UVAS is also involved in a clinical study funded by Awami Laboratories for their registered product “UriPro” which is aiming to improve the health and quality of life of the patients suffering from Gout.

UVAS and Awami Laboratories through this MOU will share information on the management of R&D programs and exchange of other activities, etc.