UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran to enhance academic cooperation in scientific educational exchanges

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th November, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Bu-Ali Sina University Iran signed a memorandum of understanding toenhance cooperation in scientific educational exchanges.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani and President Bu-Ali Sina UniversityProf DrYaghoubMohammadifar signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore.Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and UVAS faculty members and official from Bu-Ali Sina University including Dr Ali RazaSazmand were present.

While addressing the MoU ceremony Prof DrMasoodRabbani spoke about the history of UVAS and its lead role for the development livestock sector in Pakistan. He said UVAS have strong liaison with private sector and working closely with livestock, poultry and dairy industryand focus on problem solving research by using its knowledge and train manpower to solve different issues of industries.

He said this agreement would be very beneficial for both institutions especially from enhancing the education and research activities.

According to the MOU, both institutions willexchange of professors student, staff and researchers for conferences, seminars, lessons, congresses, research, training courses, tutoring for degree thesis. Both institutions nominate principle not more than 5 students or fellows for exchange each academic year. Both parties will also exchange of publications and scientific-informative material related to fields with each other. They will also jointly organize advanced study courses, seminars, research activities and training courses for the benefit of academics and students of both parties.