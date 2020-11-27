UrduPoint.com
UVAS Signs MoU With Danish Academy To Cooperate In Livestock Development

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:06 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dalum Academy of Agricultural Business Denmark (DAAB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop cooperation in the fields of livestock development, management, breed improvement, nutrition, extension and support services

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th November, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Dalum Academy of Agricultural Business Denmark (DAAB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop cooperation in the fields of livestock development, management, breed improvement, nutrition, extension and support services.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I) and Head of International Division DAAB Mr Carsten Friis Poulsen signed the MoU in the virtual MoU-signing ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus.

This initiative was arranged by Ambassador of Pakistan in Denmark Mr Ahmad Farooq. A number of participants including Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, officials from Livestock Department and International Relation Officer (DAAB) Mr Neil Erik Jespersen joined through video link.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that this activity will have impact through capacity building of stakeholders on enhancing milk and meat production in Pakistan.
Both the parties agreed to cooperate in the field of education, exchange programmes of faculty, students and trainees; training of veterinary students/ veterinary extension services, distance learning programmes, designing of need-based curriculum as well as cooperation within the development of vocational education.

