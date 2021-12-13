UrduPoint.com

UVAS Signs MoU With KP Livestock Department To Establish Veterinary University At Swat

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University at Swat

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Extension) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) signed a memorandum of understanding to establish University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Swat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Extension) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) signed a memorandum of understanding to establish University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Swat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.


UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I) and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil from UVAS while Project Director/Director General Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Alamzeb and Livestock Economist L&DD (Extension) KP Dr Mir Ahmad Khan from the Livestock Department, KP, signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Monday.


UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, faculty members and delegations from Livestock & Dairy Development (Extension) and Department of Agriculture Livestock & Cooperative Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad expressed willingness to collaborate with KP Livestock Department for the establishment of Veterinary University at Swat.

He said this university played a pivotal role in the development of livestock sector.

Earlier he briefed the delegation on various undergraduate degree programmes of the university.
Dr Alamzeb acknowledged the role of UVAS and said that this cooperation will be very beneficial especially for the establishment of new veterinary university at Swat which will be key to strengthen the national economy and boost milk and meat production in KP.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani briefed the delegation on the necessary requirements for the promotion of veterinary education, rules and regulations, updated curriculum for doctor of veterinary medicine students and for para-veterinary field staff.

He said Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) updated DVM curriculum according to modern day needs by adding latest veterinary practices and updated knowledge to produce a trained human resource.


According to the MOU, UVAS will provide technical guidelines and assistance of faculties, laboratories, clinics, experimental animal unit, IT centre, dairy and poultry farms, specification of equipment and books/journals for the establishment of Swat veterinary university.

