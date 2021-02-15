UVAS signs MoU with Livestock (Extension) Department KPK to train PMU staff, farmers

The Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and The Project Management Unit, PSDP / ADP Projects, Prime Minister Initiative for Livestock, Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Extension) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train PMU Project-L&DD (Extension) officers/officials and registered farmers to enhance their professional capacity

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021) The Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and The Project Management Unit, PSDP / ADP Projects, Prime Minister Initiative for Livestock, Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Extension) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train PMU Project-L&DD (Extension) officers/officials and registered farmers to enhance their professional capacity.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (S.I) and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Farhan Jamil from UVAS and Project Director L&DD KPK Dr Qazi Zia-ur-Rehman and Project Manager L&DDB Dr Mohsin Kayani signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director In-service Veterinary Professional Development Project Dr Muhammad Ikram, UVAS faculty members and officials from L&DD KPK were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad directed the UVAS academy to extend its trainings programmes to other provinces.

Earlier Dr Muhammad Ikram spoke about the objectives and benefits of the cooperation for the capacity building of livestock officials.

Under the MOU, UVAS will design the training module and organize a capacity building program for L&DD Department officials and registered farmers to enhance their knowledge and skills in technical and professional development. UVAS will train officers, officials as well as stakeholders on agreed modules covering all aspects of technical, administrative and management practices in batches. The duration of trainings will be one week for each batch depending upon the nature of work and project assignments to consider them professionally strong to serve the sector as per demand.

UVAS and the PMU PSDP Projects - L&DD (Ext) Department will work jointly to conduct training activities for project officers and progressive farmers and provide them facilities of training rooms, laboratories, libraries, trainers, logistics for exposure visits, etc.