UVAS Signs MoU With NRSP For Capacity Building Of Farmers, Rural Communities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

The Business School of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on small scale business development for capacity building of farmers and rural communities

Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad and NRSP General Manager Mr Agha Ali Javad signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus Lahore. Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, DrRana Muhammad Ayyub and UVAS faculty members and official from (NRSP) including Senior Programme Officer DrMahreen Zahra were present.
Addressing the MoU ceremony, Prof Nasim said that animals are the source of livelihood of poor livestock farming community and this MoU would be very beneficial for the poor farming community. He said in collaboration with Livestock Department Punjab UVAS conducted various mandatory trainings of professionals for their capacity building. Agha Ali Javad said that social mobilization, human resource development, microfinance and enterprise development are main objectives of NRSP. He lauded UVAS quality of education and research.
The objective of this MoU is to use the facilities and expertise of UVAS Department of Economics and Business Management to impart technical and managerial trainings to rural communities regarding enterprise development and to enable them to ensure profitable production from natural resources (Agriculture & Livestock).


According to the MOU, NRSP will identify farmers for trainings and will arrange trainings/ workshops / farmer sessions at grass root level. NRSP will also provide financial support to organize trainings, farmer sessions and field days. NRSP will select farmers for exposure visits to university campus for transfer of new technologies while faculty and resource persons of UVAS Business School, Department of Economics and Business Management will conduct training activities for skills enhancement and technical assistance for preparation of required material for farmers for profitable production of agriculture and livestock.
UVAS faculty and resource persons will facilitate NRSP in carrying farmer sessions in the field for their capacity building and facilitate farmers in learning new and advanced practices.
Earlier Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan visitedUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and met with Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad.

