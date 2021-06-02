UVAS signs MoU with Pakistan Dairy Association to train investors, livestock/dairy farmers

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train new investors and progressive dairy farmers

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd April, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train new investors and progressive dairy farmers.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique from UVAS and Senior Vice-Chairman Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) Mr Syed Mazhar Iqbal and Director Dairy Association Dr Muhammad Zubair Khan signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus.

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak chaired the MoU signing ceremony while PDA Chief Executive Officer Dr Shahzad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram, senior UVAS faculty members and PDA officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said that it is direly needed to develop trained human resource, adopt best innovative farm practices and curb bottlenecks for the development of dairy sector.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS has outstanding faculty of dairy and reproduction for imparting the best practical knowledge and hands-on skills to field professionals and dairy farmers to uplift the dairy sector.

He said that the focus of trainings should not be limited to attaining certificates rather they must bring enormous impact in the field which is key to development of dairy sector.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that UVAS has been working very closely with livestock, poultry and dairy industries to solve their problems by using knowledge and skills for the last two decades and also focusing on promoting the academia industry linkages.

Under the MOU, UVAS will work jointly with the PDA to organize training activities for all stakeholders, invluding Haleeb Co staff, new investors and progressive farmers, to enhance their knowledge and technical skills. UVAS will also provide them its facilities of training rooms, laboratories, libraries, trainers and logistics for exposure visits.

The Pakistan Dairy Association will identify training need assessment (TNA) keeping in view the demand and needs for the sector to enhance the capacity and skills with consultation of UVAS. PDA will also extend its all types of facilities for skill development initiatives and offer its financial, physical and human (intellectual) resources for the purpose.