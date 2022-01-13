UVAS signs MoU with UE for academic and research cooperation

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and University of Education (UE) signed a memorandum of understanding to establish beneficial relationship built on academic cooperation, research and development activities

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid and Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman from UVAS while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Chairperson Department of Zoology Prof Dr Shagufta Andleeb from UE signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki on Wednesday.

Some of the senior UVAS and UE faculty members were present.

Earlier, UE delegation visited various departments of Ravi Campus Pattoki including Fish Processing Unit, Fish Hatchery/Fish Ponds, Zoological Museum, Geographical Information System (GIS) Lab and Aviary, Botanical Garden, Central Laboratory Complex (CLC) and Milk Plant etc.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha urged restarting school milk programe to curb malnutrition issues in children.

He spoke about the history of Ravi Campus especially its development phases and constraints during construction. He also listed the development projects of Ravi Campus like Central Laboratory Complex (CLC), Training Centre for Biologics Production and Milk Plant for enhancing of research facilities and imparting practical knowledge to students during his tenures when he was the Vice-Chancellor of UVAS.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad acknowledged the role and contribution of Prof Pasha and his efforts for the development of Ravi Campus Pattoki. He also briefed the UE delegation on UVAS academic, research and development programmes of the university.



According to the MOU, both institutions will exchange information on teaching and research activities and educational programs. They will share research publications/project reports/theses and scientific and laboratory data for academic purposes with each other.

Both parties will jointly organize seminars, conferences, workshops and they provide accommodation facilities to students and researchers during their research work. Both institutions will jointly train and supervise research graduates (PhD/MPhil/MSc/BS) for the promotion of interdisciplinary research work, capacity building and professional development.

The objectives of this MoU are to promote interdisciplinary research activities, capacity building and professional development of faculty and students, exchange and execution of research publications, research theses/projects supervision and trainings/workshops in the fields of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Wildlife and Ecology, Remote Sensing and Geospatial Applications for Ecological Studies, Climate Change, Sustainable Development of Pakistan, Soil and Water Chemistry, Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, Ornithology, Herpetology, Mammalogy, Bat Sciences, Pheasantry, Fish Research Farms, Animal Enclosures and Zoological Sciences, etc.