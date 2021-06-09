UrduPoint.com
UVAS, SPCA Jointly Holds Training On Stray Dog Birth Control Through Neutering To Curb Rabies

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:29 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) organized an daylong hands on training for “Dog Castration Surgery” here in City Campus Lahore on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) organized an daylong hands on training for “Dog Castration Surgery” here in City Campus Lahore on Wednesday.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad Presided over the inaugural session of training while UVAS Pro Vice Chancellor/Honorary Secretary (SPCA) Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Incharge Pet Centre Prof Dr Asim Khalid and 09 focal person from Livestock Department Divisional Head Quarter, 04 focal persons from various NGOs and UVAS faculty members were attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad called this neutering programme a paradigm shift from stray dog killing to animal birth control in Punjab to curb the rabies in human which is proper ways of controlling the population of stray dogs, not killing them and promoting surgical neutering them to control stray dog population.
In which various aspects have been discussed during workshop related to animal birth control through surgical neutering and rabies vaccination etc.

