UVAS Starts Work On Baoo Arif Residential Block

Sat 13th February 2021

UVAS starts work on Baoo Arif Residential Block

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore has started work on construction of the 'Baoo Arif Residential Block' on City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore has started work on construction of the ‘Baoo Arif Residential Block’ on City Campus.
In recognition of his outstanding services for the UVAS employees, the university named the new block after former President Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) the late Muhammad Arif, who died on November 20, 2020.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani performed the ground-breaking of the residential block here on Friday. UVAS Project Director Mr Shahnwaz Bukhari, NTSA President Naeem Ahmad and a large number of staff members were present on the occasion.


This project will approximately cost Rs 35 million and it will be completed in one year. The residential block will comprise on 24 houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that this block has been dedicated to the late Muhammad Arif for his outstanding services for the betterment of supportive staff of UVAS. He urged the residential staff to keep neat and clean their surrounding areas.
He directed the Project Director of Building and Works to complete the construction work in time and there should be no compromise on the quality of work.

More Stories From Education

