UVAS syndicate approves Rs 3.295 billion budget

The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs 3.295 billion budget for the financial year 2019-20 with focus on Innovation, research,development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019) The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs 3.295 billion budget for the financial year 2019-20 with focus on Innovation, research,development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 59th Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 144research projects is Rs1.454billion. Prof Pasha told the meeting that a hefty amount of Rs1.545 billion has been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs1.152 billion will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs.393 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2019-20. Work on “Livestock Sector Development Through Capacity Building Allied Research and Technology TransferUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)” will begin this year for which Rs300 million have been allocated. The Higher Education Commission is funding this project. For another new project titled “Feasibility Study for the Establishment of Center for Advanced Reproductive Technology in Livestock” funded by Punjab Government, Rs.20.000 million have been allocatedand another project titled “Provision of Urgently Needed Male and Female Hostel Facilities at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences” funded by Punjab Government, Rs.73.000 million have been allocated. Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs350 million have been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs.

658.262 million for Establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur, Rs.62.780 million for Establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, Rs81.038 million for “In-service Training Facilities of Advanced Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals”. Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, The Treasurer Mr. Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs1.634 billion from different sources during the year (2019-20) while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs.1.750 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs.115.849 million. The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.914.061 million is expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research training, workshops, university development projects andscientific cooperation with Italian experts for safe milk production,etc. At the end of meeting, VC Prof Pasha presented souvenir to syndicate members including Mr Abdul Basit, Prof DrKosar Jamal Cheema and Prof DrKosar Malik and MsAmnaChugtai who completed theirs tenure as a members of UVAS syndicate.