UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Syndicate Approves Rs 3.295 Billion Budget

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:52 PM

UVAS syndicate approves Rs 3.295 billion budget

The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs 3.295 billion budget for the financial year 2019-20 with focus on Innovation, research,development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019) The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs 3.295 billion budget for the financial year 2019-20 with focus on Innovation, research,development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 59th Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 144research projects is Rs1.454billion. Prof Pasha told the meeting that a hefty amount of Rs1.545 billion has been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs1.152 billion will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs.393 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2019-20. Work on “Livestock Sector Development Through Capacity Building Allied Research and Technology TransferUniversity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)” will begin this year for which Rs300 million have been allocated. The Higher Education Commission is funding this project. For another new project titled “Feasibility Study for the Establishment of Center for Advanced Reproductive Technology in Livestock” funded by Punjab Government, Rs.20.000 million have been allocatedand another project titled “Provision of Urgently Needed Male and Female Hostel Facilities at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences” funded by Punjab Government, Rs.73.000 million have been allocated. Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs350 million have been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs.

658.262 million for Establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur, Rs.62.780 million for Establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, Rs81.038 million for “In-service Training Facilities of Advanced Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals”. Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, The Treasurer Mr. Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs1.634 billion from different sources during the year (2019-20) while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs.1.750 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs.115.849 million. The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.914.061 million is expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research training, workshops, university development projects andscientific cooperation with Italian experts for safe milk production,etc. At the end of meeting, VC Prof Pasha presented souvenir to syndicate members including Mr Abdul Basit, Prof DrKosar Jamal Cheema and Prof DrKosar Malik and MsAmnaChugtai who completed theirs tenure as a members of UVAS syndicate.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Education Government Of Punjab Budget Male Bahawalpur Pattoki Turkish Lira University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences HEC From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Jailed Nawaz Sharif can no more have home-made mea ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates commits to reducing single-use plastic on ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police Advises To Adopt Protective Measu ..

33 minutes ago

IAF plane meets accident as fuel tank falls mid ai ..

37 minutes ago

Farhan, Mawra wish Urwa on birthday

60 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.