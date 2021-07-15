UVAS syndicate approves Rs.2.968 billion budget

The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs.2.968 billion budget for the financial year 2021-22 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology

Chairing the 66th Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 88 research projects is Rs.1.082 billion.

Prof Nasim Ahmad told the meeting that Rs.713.299 million have been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs 428.299 million will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs.285 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2021-22. The Vice Chancellor said that Rs.200 million have been allocated for new project “Establishment of UVAS Sub-Campus at Chichawatni”, Rs.50 million for new project “Strengthening of Capacity Building Facilities at Para Veterinary Institute, Karor Lal Eason Layyah”, Rs.78.3 million for new project establishment of girls and boys hostels in university and Rs.35 million also allocated for new Project “Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain”.

Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.350 million have been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs.78.299 million for “Provision of Urgently Needed Male and Female Hostel Facilities at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences”.



Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, Treasurer Mr Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs.2.064 billion from different sources during the year 2021-22 while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs.2.254 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs.190.357 million.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.1.133 billion are expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research training programmes, virtual trainings, online seminars/webinars, UVAS in collaboration with Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) conducted hands on training of “Dog Castration Surgery” for the control of stray dog population to curb rabies, free Covid-19 vaccination desk set up at UVAS for staff, memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the promotion of education & research with different institutions and livestock, poultry and dairy industries for the internships of students to learn about practical experience/innovative knowledge and university development projects, etc. VC also mentioned UVAS BSL-3 providing COVID-19 free testing services and has tested more then 280,000 throughout pandemic. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also lauded the role of budget staff of the UVAS Treasurer’s Office for preparing the budget.