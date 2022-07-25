UrduPoint.com

UVAS Syndicate Approves Rs.3.632 Billion Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 07:57 PM

UVAS Syndicate approves Rs.3.632 billion budget

The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs.3.632 billion budget for the financial year 2022-23 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022) The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs.3.632 billion budget for the financial year 2022-23 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 68th Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 121 research projects is Rs.1.339 billion.

Prof Nasim Ahmad told the meeting that Rs.1.115 billion have been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs.704.499 million will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs.410 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2022-23. The Vice Chancellor said that Rs.350 million have been allocated for new project “Strengthening of KBMA CVAS”, Rs.60 million for new project “Strengthening of Academic and Allied Facilities at CVAS, Jhang”.

Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.142.929 million have been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs.102.920 million for “Provision of Urgently Needed Male and Female Hostel Facilities at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Pattoki”, Rs.73.650 million have been allocated for “Strengthening of Capacity Building Facilities at Para Veterinary Institute, Layyah”, Rs.35 million have been allocated for “Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain” and Rs.

350 million have been allocated for “Establishment of UVAS sub campus at Chichawatni”.

Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, Treasurer Mr. Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs.2.311 billion from different sources during the year 2022-23 while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs.2.517 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs.206.495 million.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.1.276 billion are expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research activities, dairy forum, post budget dialogue, seminar on Sustainable Development Goals, conducted trainings on different topics and motivational lectures of well-known speakers, conference, press conference regarding talent hunt sports league, seminars, workshops, memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the promotion of education & research with different institutions and departments, university development projects, UVAS actively participation in national horse and cattle show/dairy expo, students competitions and UVAS achievements etc. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also presented souvenir among those syndicate members who successfully completed their tenure including Prof Dr Mazhar, Prof Dr Farkhanda, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Mustafa Kammal, Dr Musaddiq Asif and Ms Badia Raza.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Sports Education Budget Male Turkish Lira University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Post From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

1 minute ago
 NUST holds 18th annual National Engineering Roboti ..

NUST holds 18th annual National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC)

4 minutes ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

9 minutes ago
 Iran says it won't be rushed into 'quick' nuclear ..

Iran says it won't be rushed into 'quick' nuclear deal

5 minutes ago
 Messi, Neymar star as rampant PSG end Japan tour i ..

Messi, Neymar star as rampant PSG end Japan tour in style

5 minutes ago
 CCPO promises foolproof security during Muharram

CCPO promises foolproof security during Muharram

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.