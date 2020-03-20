UrduPoint.com
UVAS Temporarily Shifts All Clinical Services To Veterinary Telemedicine, Initiates Online Teaching And Assessment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:04 PM

Vice Chancellor of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences(UVAS) Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chairing a meeting of the heads of academic and administrative departments of the university and discussed various steps that how to facilitate general public and students under the directions of Higher Education Commission Punjab during prevailing corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ensure the public health safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):Vice Chancellor of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences(UVAS) Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chairing a meeting of the heads of academic and administrative departments of the university and discussed various steps that how to facilitate general public and students under the directions of Higher Education Commission Punjab during prevailing corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ensure the public health safety .

The meeting was decided that for the facilitation of general public the UVAS was temporarily shifting all of its clinical services to Veterinary Telemedicine.

During this practice the clinical guidance will be provided daily by Pet Centre on numbers 042-99213906 & Mobile/WhatsApp 0308- 9647582 while at Outdoor Hospital 042-99212636 & 0308-9647584 from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm .

The entry of all visitors/clinical cases is prohibited in UVAS, Lahore.

The meeting also decided to initiate online teaching and assessment in university(including all its campuses) during academic closure due to corona pandemic.

