UVAS three flood relief volunteer teams departs to flood-hit areas (Phase-2)

Flood relief volunteer services of UVAS to be role model for other institutions of Pakistan: Dr Shahid Munir

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Monday depart three flood relief volunteer teams in connection with UVAS Flood Relief and Assistance Campaign 2022 (Phase-2) to the flood affected areas including Karor Lal Eason Layyah, Rojhan and Charsadda.

The teams will provide relief items related to shelter, kitchen unit, medicines and hygienic food like dry ration/feed of animals, seed packet as well as veterinary services to the livestock farming community.

Before the departure of volunteers’ teams, UVAS arranged a ceremony on the City Campus. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir presided over the ceremony while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and deans, directors, chairmen/chairpersons, from different departments, flood relief management committee members, UVAS flood relief volunteer teams members and faculty members were present.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that global warming is the real cause of melting of glaciers & heavy flood in our country and for this purpose it is direly needed to establish a Kala Bagh Dam for saving & conservation of water. He acknowledged UVAS volunteer activities in the flood affected areas and said these services of UVAS to be role model for other institutions of Pakistan. He said I am really glad to see the UVAS liaison with livestock, poultry, dairy and food industries which is really appreciable. He mentioned UVAS playing lead role by serving community services especially for the betterment of livestock farming community as well as for the noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS collected fifteen million rupees so far under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 (run through social, print and electronic media). He said livestock is the only source of livelihood for the majority of rural population and this year due to destruction by heavy floods, the livestock farming community is facing economic losses. He mentioned that there is also shortage of food and animal feed in the flood hit areas. He thanked all the donors who showed trust in UVAS and playing their vital role for the noble cause. He also called more and more donation from donors to providing volunteer community services in flood hit areas of Sindh and Baluchistan for Phase-3. VC also lauded the role and day & night efforts of flood relief management committee conveners and all the members of flood relief volunteer teams in phase-1 & even in the preparation of phase-2.

Earlier, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz gave a detailed presentation on UVAS initiatives in various disaster relief activities, flood relief camps & assistance activities (advisory meetings, donors conference, Vice-Chancellor visit in flood affected areas, fund raising, collection of goods, packing etc) of phase-1, summary of flood losses in Punjab province, targeted areas for UVAS flood relief camps, budget allocation for flood relief activities and UVAS flood relief volunteer teams, etc.