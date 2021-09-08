UVAS to establish Genomic Centre under HEC-funded project

UrduPoint.com

Wed 08th September 2021

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will establish a Genomic Centre at the Department of Parasitology under a project funded by the Higher Education Commission Islamabad

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will establish a Genomic Centre at the Department of Parasitology under a project funded by the Higher Education Commission Islamabad.


The project entitled “Tackling food security by controlling ticks and tick-borne diseases in bovines” has been won by Prof Dr Muhammad Imran Rashid under the HEC scheme “Great Challenge Fund”.


The Board of Studies of Parasitology Department at a meeting on Wednesday discussed the project details and the establishment of the genomic centre. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, the board members and postgraduate students working in the research projects were also present.


Prof Dr Imran Rashid spoke about the importance of ticks and tick-borne diseases that cause huge losses of meat and milk in cattle and buffaloes. He said the genomic center being developed under this project will provide sequencing service to medical and veterinary sectors for solving the issue of ticks and tick-borne diseases, saving life of the cattle and ultimately securing the food in shape of milk and meat.

He said the project will be completed in three years at a cost of Rs. 152.3 million.
The Vice-Chancellor lauded the efforts of the project team comprising Prof Dr M Imran Rashid (PI) and Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and assured fulfilling all the project needs.
Earlier, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf presented the vision of the department and introduced the project team.

