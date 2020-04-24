UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Higher Educationimpact ranking

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore got top position among Pakistani universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Ranking2020in delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

UVAS stands at 101-200 in THE Impact Ranking2020 second edition among 766 universities from 85 countries of world.

Twenty-three Pakistani universities of public and private sector featured in this ranking edition with UVAS on top.

THE University Impact Rankings measure global universities’ success in delivering the United Nations’ 17 SDGs.

These SDGs includeno poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships for the goals.



THE uses carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three broad areas of research, outreach and stewardship.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the faculty, staff, students and stakeholders on this historic achievement as a result of team effort. He also appreciated the efforts and contribution ofQuality Enhancement Cell Director Dr Dawar Hameed Mughal to this end.

He hoped that with this ranking the UVAS faculty and staff will renew their energies and focus on continual improvement in quality education, research and community service to reach new heights in global rankings.



Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Ahsan Waheed appreciated the UVAS performance and ranking.