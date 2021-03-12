UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

The Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore trained livestock officers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12rd March, 2021) The Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore trained livestock officers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

UVAS arranged a five days training course on Meat Production and Technology for livestock officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three days hands-on training on Advance Concepts of Biorisk Management for livestock officer of Punjab, which concluded here Friday.

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar presided over the concluding sessions of both the trainings and distributed certificates among the participants comprising 25 livestock officers from KP and 20 from Punjab. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed, Director/Principle Animal Husbandry In-service Training Institute Peshawar Dr Malik Ayyaz Wazir, Director General Livestock Research Lahore Dr Abdur Rehman, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, IVPD Project Director Dr Muhammad Ikram were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Livestock Saqib Zafar said that training is the key to enhancing professional competency of livestock officers. He said our country has huge potential in meat production and export.

He advised the officers to apply their knowledge, create a good work force and experience.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS’s doors are always open for the technical assistance of livestock professionals. He acknowledged the role of UVAS Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory in providing voluntarily services, which tested more than 150,000 COVID-19 suspected human samples for one year successfully. Malik Ayyaz Wazir praised the state-of-the-art facilities at UVAS and training of professionals.

These training courses covered different topics related to commercial calf rearing and feedlot farm developed by L&DD Punjab and private, dairy & cattle beef project value addition and supply chain management, calf diseases, commercial calf rearing business models for buffalo and cattle valves, commercial feedlot for beef production, breed selection, feed formulation while in Hands-on Training on Advance Concepts of Bio risk Management various aspects discussed regarding overview of biosafety and biosecurity, Biosafety Levels and lab designing & requirements, risk group classification, spill management, sample packaging, transportation and receiving and segregation of laboratory waste and its management etc.