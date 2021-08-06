UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Workshop

The Center for Educational Policy and Administration (CEPA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Directorate of Research University of Education (UE) arranged a three days Research Methodology Workshop for investigators engaged in academic research here at City Campus Lahore

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session while Pro Vice-Chancellor (UE) Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad chaired concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (UE) Dr Shahzad Qaiser and number of faculty members from University of Education and UVAS were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad thanked UVAS for providing opportunities of learning about latest techniques and knowledge for the capacity building of UE staff.

He hoped that participants of the training will spread this knowledge learnt from the workshop to other staff members. He said only wining a research project is not success, the real thing is that to complete the project successfully.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presented the vote of thanks.

The primary objective of the training course was to revisit the basic principles of qualitative data analysis along with end-note to enable participants to explore the advantages of NVivo for qualitative manipulation and data management, introduce them to the basic practice of statistics by using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS).