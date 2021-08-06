UrduPoint.com

UVAS, UE Jointly Hold Research Methodology Workshop

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:21 PM

UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Workshop

The Center for Educational Policy and Administration (CEPA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Directorate of Research University of Education (UE) arranged a three days Research Methodology Workshop for investigators engaged in academic research here at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Aug, 2021) The Center for Educational Policy and Administration (CEPA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Directorate of Research University of Education (UE) arranged a three days Research Methodology Workshop for investigators engaged in academic research here at City Campus Lahore.
Earlier, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session while Pro Vice-Chancellor (UE) Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad chaired concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons.
UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (UE) Dr Shahzad Qaiser and number of faculty members from University of Education and UVAS were present.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad thanked UVAS for providing opportunities of learning about latest techniques and knowledge for the capacity building of UE staff.

He hoped that participants of the training will spread this knowledge learnt from the workshop to other staff members. He said only wining a research project is not success, the real thing is that to complete the project successfully.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presented the vote of thanks.
The primary objective of the training course was to revisit the basic principles of qualitative data analysis along with end-note to enable participants to explore the advantages of NVivo for qualitative manipulation and data management, introduce them to the basic practice of statistics by using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS).

Related Topics

Lahore Education Vote University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

Spanish media pore over Messi 'drama' as Barca exi ..

Spanish media pore over Messi 'drama' as Barca exit looms

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 2389 emergencies in July

Rescue 1122 responds to 2389 emergencies in July

9 minutes ago
 Chinese Mars Rover Zhurong Drove Half a Mile on Ma ..

Chinese Mars Rover Zhurong Drove Half a Mile on Mars Since Landing - Space Agenc ..

9 minutes ago
 Polish Justice Minister Says Country Should Not St ..

Polish Justice Minister Says Country Should Not Stay in EU 'at All Cost'

9 minutes ago
 Messi considering other offers, says Barcelona pre ..

Messi considering other offers, says Barcelona president

14 minutes ago
 Tulaja fort on plateau atop a hill to be conserved ..

Tulaja fort on plateau atop a hill to be conserved under Rs 30m project

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.