UrduPoint.com

UVAS VC Administers Oath To NTSA New Office-bearer

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 11:22 AM

UVAS VC administers oath to NTSA new office-bearer

The newly-elected office-bearers of the Non-Teaching Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore were sworn-in here on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022) The newly-elected office-bearers of the Non-Teaching Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore were sworn-in here on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the office-bearers.

The new office-bearers are Asad Shah (President), Jawaid Iqbal (Senior Vice-President), Rana Shahid (Vice-President), Muhammad Shafique Gujjar (General Secretary), Hameed Maseeh (Joint Secretary), Amjad Mubarik (Finance Secretary), Waris Ali (Secretary Information), Shahid Ali (Patron in Chief).

Prof Nasim congratulated the new cabinet members of NTSA and said, “The UVAS has always given equal importance to the support staff and UVAS achievements in education, sports, national and international ranking and research are the result of collective efforts of the whole staff.

He supported all the employees’ welfare steps of the union. Prof Nasim lauded the efforts of UVAS non-teaching staff members and their services & contribution for the development of the university. He advised them to work hard with full of dedication and play their role for the betterment of the university. NTSA President Asad Shah presented the agenda of the association related to 25 percent special disparity reduction allowance, residential issues, recruitment of employees’ children and confirmation of daily wages staff for the welfare of the employees.

President Academic Staff Association Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and President Officer Staff Association Mr Rizwan Saleem also spoke on the occasion. A large number of UVAS staff attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Education University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hands-on trainings on ‘Cheese making and Interve ..

Hands-on trainings on ‘Cheese making and Intervention in Consumer Awareness’ ..

27 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd April 2022

2 hours ago
 In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

11 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.