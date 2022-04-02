UVAS VC administers oath to NTSA new office-bearer

The newly-elected office-bearers of the Non-Teaching Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore were sworn-in here on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022) The newly-elected office-bearers of the Non-Teaching Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore were sworn-in here on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the office-bearers.

The new office-bearers are Asad Shah (President), Jawaid Iqbal (Senior Vice-President), Rana Shahid (Vice-President), Muhammad Shafique Gujjar (General Secretary), Hameed Maseeh (Joint Secretary), Amjad Mubarik (Finance Secretary), Waris Ali (Secretary Information), Shahid Ali (Patron in Chief).

Prof Nasim congratulated the new cabinet members of NTSA and said, “The UVAS has always given equal importance to the support staff and UVAS achievements in education, sports, national and international ranking and research are the result of collective efforts of the whole staff.

He supported all the employees’ welfare steps of the union. Prof Nasim lauded the efforts of UVAS non-teaching staff members and their services & contribution for the development of the university. He advised them to work hard with full of dedication and play their role for the betterment of the university. NTSA President Asad Shah presented the agenda of the association related to 25 percent special disparity reduction allowance, residential issues, recruitment of employees’ children and confirmation of daily wages staff for the welfare of the employees.

President Academic Staff Association Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and President Officer Staff Association Mr Rizwan Saleem also spoke on the occasion. A large number of UVAS staff attended the oath-taking ceremony.