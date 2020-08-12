- Home
UVAS VC Launched Tree Plantation Drive To Promote Greenery Under PM Country's Largest Tree Plantation Campaign
Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:19 PM
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th August, 2020) University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) along with Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Liaquat Ahmad and Estate Management Officer Lt. Col (R) Muhammad Ilyas Alam planted a sapling in front of the VC Office under the Prime Minister’s Country`s Largest Tree Plantation Campaign here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that during the campaign a large number of saplings would be planted on all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary School Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus to promote greenery and contribute to the country’s plantation campaign.