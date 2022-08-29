UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore inaugurated ‘Flood Relief Camp’ infront of UVAS Out Door Hospital under UVAS recently launched Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 here at City Campus Lahore on Monday

Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and a number of faculty members from different departments of UVAS were present on the occasion.

In this regard, with the help of UVAS students, faculty members and staff relief material will be collected for the flood victims in shape of medicine, dry food/ration, packets of milk & juices, mineral water, clothes, animal feeds and tents etc.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged students and staff we all should actively participate in this work and UVAS would use its all resources for this noble cause. He appealed to all the staff to donate your Zakat for the noble cause to save lives and help our Pakistanis who are badly affected due to the heavy flood.