UVAS Will Reopen On 21st September In Gradual Manner

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore decided to reopen of its all campuses on 21st September in gradual manner under the guidelines of Government of Punjab and Higher Education Commission (HEC). It was decided after the series of meetings of gradually reopening committee and Deans Committee meeting held at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore decided to reopen of its all campuses on 21st September in gradual manner under the guidelines of Government of Punjab and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It was decided after the series of meetings of gradually reopening committee and Deans Committee meeting held at UVAS.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad approved 3 phases mode of studies for students after reopening of university.

He said that cleanliness be ensured on the all UVAS campuses including class rooms, laboratories and staff offices as well as students hostels and residential areas. He also stressed that SOPs will also be follow strictly to curb COVID-19 and preventives measures against dengue mosquitoes and disease.

The anti-dengue sprayed at university premises to control disease.
The commencement of classes in the 1st phase, 9th semester of five year and 7th semester four year degree program and 1st semester of all degree program undergraduate and postgraduate will resume from 21st September.

In the 2nd phase, 7th Semester for five year degree program, 5th semester for 4 year degree program and 2nd semester of postgraduate degree program students will be invited from October 05, 2020. In the 3rd phase 5th and 3rd semester for five year degree programs and 3rd semester for four year degree programs classes of students will start from 19th October 2020.

