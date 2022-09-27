UVAS won five competitive research funding projects from PARB

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore faculty members won the research funding projects by the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB)

Five faculty members from different departments and campuses of UVAS including Prof Dr Muhammad Younas (Principal KBCMA-CVAS), Dr Abdul Rehman (Department of Epidemiology and Public Health), Dr Muhammad Avais (Department of Veterinary Medicine), Dr Sadaqat Ali Chattha (Department of Leather & Fiber Technology) and Dr Sehrish Firyal (Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology) won the competitive research grants of worth Rs 46.954 million. These projects have been awarded after a very rigorous process of several rounds and presentations.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim appreciated the dynamic UVAS faculty and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and wished the faculty for the successful completion of these projects.

Earlier, the Departmental Development Sub-Committee (DDSC), Livestock Department Punjab has approved the Development Project of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore titled "Strengthening of Academic and Allied Facilities at College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang" at total cost of Rs. 185.50 Million for execution during financial year (FY) 2022-23 and FY 2023-24.

This project will help in strengthening of educational resources and provision of quality of veterinary education at CVAS Jhang.