UVAS working closely with poultry industry: Vice Chancellor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences has strong liaison with private sector and was working closely with the poultry industry.

This was stated by the UVAS Vice Chancellor Dr Masood Rabbani in a workshop organized by the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 70 percent of poultry industries' owners completed their graduation from the UVAS, adding the UVAS had been providing many opportunities of entrepreneurship to encourage its students to start their own businesses.

He also shared the success stories of the UVAS alumni who have been serving successfully in various national and international organizations on the globe.