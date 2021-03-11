UVAS working on finding antibiotics alternatives in poultry, Vice-Chancellor tells seminar

The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a seminar on "Use of Antibiotics Alternative in Poultry Industry: Current and Future Prospects" at its Ravi Campus Pattoki on Wednesday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the seminar while Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, poultry professionals from public & private sector, students and faculty members attended.



Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is working on antimicrobial resistance with the objective to find out alternatives replacing the use of antibiotics in poultry.

He said that injudicious use of antibiotics in humans and livestock is creating the problem of antibiotic resistance in microorganisms. This problems, he said, needs to be addressed by finding out alternatives that can replace the antibiotics without affecting health and efficiency of the birds.

He said that the university is working hand in hand with the poultry industry, which is currently the 2nd largest industry after textile in Pakistan.

Prof Nasim said that UVAS has recently been ranked among 351-400 universities in the world by Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies Ranking and is also among top 10 universities of Pakistan because of its quality education, research and services.



Delegates from Punjab University, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Kinnaird College Lahore, World Poultry Science Association- Pakistan branch, poultry farmers, UVAS faculty members and students attended the seminar.



Earlier, Prof Dr Athar Mahmood briefed the participants of the seminar regarding the activities of Department of Poultry Production especially its facilities including Modal Ostrich Farm, Compost Unit and Avian Research and Training Center for practical demonstration of students for their research work, linkages/collaboration with poultry industry for the research and capacity building of students.

Prof Dr Anjum Khalique presented the vote of thanks.

At the end of the seminar Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed shields among the guest speakers and gave away certificates also among the delegates came from WPSA and from different institutions.



Two technical sessions were conducted during the seminar, in which poultry experts/professionals including Poultry Consultant from Bio Poul International Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhry, General Manager Hi-Tech Feeds Dr Muhammad Athar, Chairman Department of Animal Science CVAS Jhang Prof Dr Zafar Hayat and Chief Executive Officer Alltech Pakistan Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon spoke about antibiotics reduction strategies in poultry production, nutritional solutions beyond Antibiotics Growth Promoters (AGPs), nutraceuticals from fruit wastes as alternative to antibiotics for poultry and Antibiotics Free (ABF) programs and their impact on performance and profitability.