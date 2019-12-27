UrduPoint.com
Varsities At District Level Can Reduce Gender Gap: Vice Chancellor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar has said that the district-based universities have the potential to reduce gender gap and increase participation of women by providing them with opportunities of higher education

While talking to the media here on Friday, he referred to a survey report prepared by the World Economic Forum, which ranked Pakistan at 151th position among 153 countries on the Global Gender Parity Index.

The survey, conducted at the University of Okara, revealed that there were about 75 per cent female students who, if not provided higher education facility at the district level, were unable to continue their education.

Dr Zakar regretted that we, as a nation, have persistently failed to recognise the importance of gender equality and gender participation in social and economic development domains.

"It is an established fact that women participation positively contributes to reducing poverty, crime, infant and maternal mortality and child malnutrition. And the women participation in economic and social life could only be increased by improving them access to higher education," added the VC.

He said that in the 21st century, where technology-driven jobs empower women to generate a lot of wealth, our women are still working to collect fodder, take care of cattle or engage in traditional embroidery.

