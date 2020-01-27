UrduPoint.com
Varsities Must Prepare Youth To Handle Regional Challenges: Dr Zakar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:37 PM

Varsities must prepare youth to handle regional challenges: Dr Zakar

University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakiriya Zakar has stressed the need for the universities to prepare students to face the regional challenges in the coming years

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakiriya Zakar has stressed the need for the universities to prepare students to face the regional challenges in the coming years.

Talking to students of the departments of Political Science and International Relations on Monday, he said it was necessary for the universities to mentally prepare the students to handle India's fascist policies in South Asia region.

Dr Zakar said the human rights organisation had been condemning India's discriminatory legislation and brazen high-handedness in occupied Kashmir. "In this changing landscape of the regional politics, Pakistan may get new political space to assert its presence and advance its policy options," he added.

Therefore, it was the responsibility of our universities to make special programmes for capacity-building of the students.

