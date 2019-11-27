Varsities should play role in pacing up development: Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that Southern Punjab was experiencing a great era of uplift and development

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that Southern Punjab was experiencing a great era of uplift and development.

The universities of this area have a key role to play in the pace of development to match demands of knowledge economy. The talented and hardworking youth of Southern Punjab actually have to lead this pace of development and bring prosperity on their door steps. The Vice Chancellor expressed these views while talking to media persons during an interactive session. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur being the leading university of the region has prepared itself to be compatible with the fast growing economy of the region.

The university has opened its doors for youth by enhancing number of seats and offering admissions both in the morning and evening programs. Recently as many as 8000 students got admission in the university out of 60,000 record applicants. The university has introduced associate degree program in 150 affiliated colleges which would ultimately increase the number of students to 200,000 from 100,000. In order to meet increasing strength of students 7 new buses and 2 coasters vans were being added in the transport fleet. The university would ensure optimal use of resources ensuring quality in teaching and research facilitating local youth as well as students from other parts of the country.