Varsities' teachers announces boycott of classes, protest in Bani Gala

(@FahadShabbir)

The teachers of all universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Monday announced to boycott classes from September 17 and observe complete boycott on Thursday September 19 against ban on new appointments in the varsities by provincial government and financial embezzlement in varsities' affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The teachers of all universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Monday announced to boycott classes from September 17 and observe complete boycott on Thursday September 19 against ban on new appointments in the varsities by provincial government and financial embezzlement in varsities' affairs.

A meeting of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held here at Islamia College University decided that from September 17 the teachers would wear black bands on their arms and would boycott classes from 10 AM to 12 daily till September 19 (Thursday).

The meeting chaired by President FAPUASA KP Dr.

Sartaj Alam and was attended by the Presidents and General Secretaries of academy Staff Associations of different universities in KP issued a charter of demand at the end of the meeting.

They demanded audit of the employments made by VCs in last 10 years through judicial commission, shunning the violation of KP Universities Act including appointment and illegal extensions of VCs and resolving of financial crisis of the varsities.

The meeting warned a complete halt to entire academic activities in the universities till meeting of their demands and a sit-in in Bani Gala as a final resort.