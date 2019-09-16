UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Varsities' Teachers Announces Boycott Of Classes, Protest In Bani Gala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Varsities' teachers announces boycott of classes, protest in Bani Gala

The teachers of all universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Monday announced to boycott classes from September 17 and observe complete boycott on Thursday September 19 against ban on new appointments in the varsities by provincial government and financial embezzlement in varsities' affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The teachers of all universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Monday announced to boycott classes from September 17 and observe complete boycott on Thursday September 19 against ban on new appointments in the varsities by provincial government and financial embezzlement in varsities' affairs.

A meeting of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held here at Islamia College University decided that from September 17 the teachers would wear black bands on their arms and would boycott classes from 10 AM to 12 daily till September 19 (Thursday).

The meeting chaired by President FAPUASA KP Dr.

Sartaj Alam and was attended by the Presidents and General Secretaries of academy Staff Associations of different universities in KP issued a charter of demand at the end of the meeting.

They demanded audit of the employments made by VCs in last 10 years through judicial commission, shunning the violation of KP Universities Act including appointment and illegal extensions of VCs and resolving of financial crisis of the varsities.

The meeting warned a complete halt to entire academic activities in the universities till meeting of their demands and a sit-in in Bani Gala as a final resort.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bani September All From Government

Recent Stories

Shangla to be made tourists' destination; KP Infor ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister reviews progress on important proje ..

1 minute ago

Bomb Hits Afghan Army Vehicle in Eastern Afghanist ..

1 minute ago

Raytheon Announces Development of Half-Size, Half- ..

7 minutes ago

90 per cent civil works on Kartarpur Corridor comp ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh plants 4 mln saplings against 2 mln target o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.