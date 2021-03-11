UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC AIOU Determined For Automation Of Academic, Admin Operations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

VC AIOU determined for automation of academic, admin operations

Automation of key academic and administrative operations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is my mission, said Vice Chancellor Prof Zia Ul Qayyum on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Automation of key academic and administrative operations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is my mission, said Vice Chancellor Prof Zia Ul Qayyum on Thursday.

While addressing the General Body of Employees Welfare Association(EWA), he said the process of digitization, which was initiated two years ago is now in its final phase of completion.

The Primary objective of digitalization of AIOU is not only aimed at transforming AIOU into a standard institution thereby imparting quality education but also to bring transparency in administrative, financial and academic matters and to prevent malpractices, he added.

He, further, said that during this period, he used his administrative powers in the supreme interest of the university and its employees and followed AIOU statues, rules and regulations in true letter and spirit.

VC said that he is against of the notions of nepotism and favoritism and therefore, he provided facilities to all employees on equal basis without any discrimination.

Sher Asif Satti, EWA President, and Bilawal Khan Leghari, General Secretary, also addressed the General Body and presented a report based on the measures taken for welfare of the university employees during the past two years. They lauded Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for taking significant measures for welfare of the employees.

On the request of EWA, the Vice Chancellor directed the Registrar, AIOU to arrange meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotion of eligible employees.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

3 minutes ago

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays ..

3 minutes ago

EDGE announces strategic agreement with Israel Aer ..

18 minutes ago

Karachi will host remaining matches of PSL this ye ..

24 minutes ago

Rs 120m Eco Theme Park approved at picturesque Tau ..

3 minutes ago

DC to resolve people's problems at doorsteps

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.