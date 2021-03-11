VC AIOU determined for automation of academic, admin operations

Automation of key academic and administrative operations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is my mission, said Vice Chancellor Prof Zia Ul Qayyum on Thursday

While addressing the General Body of Employees Welfare Association(EWA), he said the process of digitization, which was initiated two years ago is now in its final phase of completion.

The Primary objective of digitalization of AIOU is not only aimed at transforming AIOU into a standard institution thereby imparting quality education but also to bring transparency in administrative, financial and academic matters and to prevent malpractices, he added.

He, further, said that during this period, he used his administrative powers in the supreme interest of the university and its employees and followed AIOU statues, rules and regulations in true letter and spirit.

VC said that he is against of the notions of nepotism and favoritism and therefore, he provided facilities to all employees on equal basis without any discrimination.

Sher Asif Satti, EWA President, and Bilawal Khan Leghari, General Secretary, also addressed the General Body and presented a report based on the measures taken for welfare of the university employees during the past two years. They lauded Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for taking significant measures for welfare of the employees.

On the request of EWA, the Vice Chancellor directed the Registrar, AIOU to arrange meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotion of eligible employees.