VC AIOU urges students to set goals for achieving success with high GPA

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has said the students who aspire to be among the top five during their academic journey often achieve prominent positions in professional life as well
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has said the students who aspire to be among the top five during their academic journey often achieve prominent positions in professional life as well.
He urged the students that they should always aim to be part of the best group, understand the academic system and available facilities, set clear goals, and work diligently to achieve success with a high GPA.
He was addressing the orientation session organized for newly enrolled students of BS (Science) programs under the Spring 2025 semester in the face-to-face mode of education.
The orientation session was organized by the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Services.
The main objective of the session was to introduce new students to the university’s academic system, facilities, and resources so that they can confidently begin their educational journey.
Dean of the Faculty of Science, Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad, highlighted modern scientific trends, the importance of research, and the utilization of the university’s state-of-the-art laboratories.
Director Student Advisory, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, informed the students about the guidance system available at the university, co-curricular activities, and student support facilities.
Other speakers at the event included Director General of Regional Services Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, Director Admissions Syed Zia-ul-Hussain Naqvi, Controller of Examinations Mian Muhammad Riaz Hussain, Director ICT Arshad Manzoor, and Treasurer Riaz Hussain.
They provided detailed information regarding admissions, the examination system, various aspects of the student life cycle including CMS (Campus Management System) and LMS (Learning Management System), the university’s website, fee payment methods, the role of regional centers, and student support services.
Registrar Raja Umar Younis, in his address, stated, “Admission to the university is not just the beginning of an academic journey, but also a realization of a new responsibility.” He urged the students to reflect the university’s values, culture, and traditions through their behavior and conduct.
At the end of the orientation session, students were given a tour of various departments of the university, which they appreciated and expressed their happiness at becoming part of the institution.
