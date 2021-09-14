UrduPoint.com

VC AIOU Visits KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is moving ahead with the mission of relocating its regional campuses across the country from rented houses to its own buildings.� According to a statement on Tuesday, the University needs plots in suitable areas for the construction of campus buildings.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum himself visited the four provinces of the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He met the concerned authorities for the provision of land.

The Vice-Chancellor is currently on a visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Director-General Regional Services, Inamullah Sheikh.

The Vice-Chancellor visited regional centers in Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, and Swat where he met AIOU tutors and students and sought their positive feedback on digital transformation.

Dr. Zia will visit the Timergara Regional Campus today to discuss digital transformation with students.

