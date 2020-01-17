UrduPoint.com
VC Bahauddin Zakariya University Deputes Chairman Mechanical Engineering Deptt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), VC Dr Mansoor Kundi appointed Dr Farrukh Arsalan Siddiqi as Chairman Mechincal Engineering Deptt

MULTAN, ,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), VC Dr Mansoor Kundi appointed Dr Farrukh Arsalan Siddiqi as Chairman Mechincal Engineering Deptt.

Dr Farrukh had completed his PhD in 'Fluid Mechanics' from Oxford University, England two years ago wherein he researched on 'Reverse Osmosis' in water filtration plants and forwarded Osmosis and ultra filtration membrane.

He was offered fellowship from Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute Singapore during his research work.

The newly deputed chairman is winner of "Prof Tonifan" award as young scientist from International Membrane Society. Over a dozen research papers of Dr Farrukh were published in international journals.

