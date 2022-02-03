UrduPoint.com

VC Condolences Over Death Of Senior Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 02:36 PM

VC condolences over death of senior lawyer

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif Univesirty (SALU), Khairpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has expressed grief over the death of senior Lawyer Advocate Hadi Bux Bhutt, said a statement here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif Univesirty (SALU), Khairpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has expressed grief over the death of senior Lawyer Advocate Hadi Bux Bhutt, said a statement here on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Khairpur May Family

Recent Stories

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

14 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

37 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

37 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

39 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

39 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>