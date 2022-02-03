VC condolences over death of senior lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif Univesirty (SALU), Khairpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has expressed grief over the death of senior Lawyer Advocate Hadi Bux Bhutt, said a statement here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif Univesirty (SALU), Khairpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has expressed grief over the death of senior Lawyer Advocate Hadi Bux Bhutt, said a statement here on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.