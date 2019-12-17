UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Directs To Announce Result Of Ongoing Final Semester Examination In Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:05 PM

VC directs to announce result of ongoing final semester examination in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has directed all head of departments including the controller of the examinations to announce the results of the ongoing final semester

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has directed all head of departments including the controller of the examinations to announce the results of the ongoing final semester.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate of Public relations SBBU, VC Dr Tayabba Zarif had asked the varsity administration to keep in view the consolidated advertisement for the vacant posts of lecturers from Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), results of final semester examination to be announced, so that maximum number of aspiring candidates could avail the opportunity to apply in their relevant disciplines.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed All From SPSC

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

26 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

26 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn’s Musalla wins top award at World A ..

41 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Agreements to Stabilize S ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets

1 minute ago

India's Strategic Posture and Implications for Str ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.