VC directs to announce result of ongoing final semester examination in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has directed all head of departments including the controller of the examinations to announce the results of the ongoing final semester.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate of Public relations SBBU, VC Dr Tayabba Zarif had asked the varsity administration to keep in view the consolidated advertisement for the vacant posts of lecturers from Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), results of final semester examination to be announced, so that maximum number of aspiring candidates could avail the opportunity to apply in their relevant disciplines.