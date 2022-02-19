VC distributes prizes among UDS students

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th February, 2022) The Debating Society (UDS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized a prize distribution ceremony to acknowledge the efforts of the students, who earned various positions in different universities (Kinnaird College for Women University, University of Central Punjab, Pakistan National Assembly Debating Forum, Nazria-e-Pakistan Foundation, King Edward Medical University, Takreeem Zun Foundation).

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the prize distribution ceremony and distributed certificates and shields among the winners of 1st Interdepartmental Parliamentary Debate Competition held in UVAS while Principle Officer UVAS Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Asim Aslam and Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor admired the efforts of convener of society Prof Dr Asim Aslam and encouraged students to put more efforts in the extracurricular activities.

