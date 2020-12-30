VC expresses grief over Kamran Azizullah Abro demise

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of journalist Kamran Azizullah Abro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of journalist Kamran Azizullah Abro .

In his condolence message, Vice Chancellor said that Kamran Azizullah was a charming personality.

He prayed for the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family.