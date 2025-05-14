VC FUUAST Participates Kazan Forum On Educating Future Academic Leaders
The Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST), Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari participates, in the high-level international forum titled “Educating a New Generation of Academic Leaders of the Future in Russia and the OIC”, held from 14 to 18 May 2025 in Kazan, Tatarstan, and organized by Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University
Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari was invited as a distinguished speaker, where he delivered an insightful address highlighting key priorities in developing future-ready academic leadership, the significance of ethics and global citizenship, and the crucial role of intercultural cooperation between Russia and OIC member states.
According to a press release issued by the spokesperson, FUUAST and Kazan Federal University have been actively collaborating since 2023, building a strong academic bridge between Pakistan and Russia.
He further outlined the vital role of intercultural exchange, including student and faculty mobility programs, co-supervised PhD initiatives, and joint degrees, as foundations for deepening academic ties between institutions across the OIC region and Russia.
